The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This fall the North Carolina State Capitol will be hosting a series of walking tours centered on the history of protest and civil rights in downtown Raleigh.

The tour, “We’ve Always Been Out There,” will be a short (0.5 mile) trek around downtown that discusses the lengthy history of protest and civil rights demonstrations in Raleigh. Topics will range in time from the early 19th century to the 1980s and include the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, women’s suffrage, prohibition, the anti-Vietnam War movement, and Raleigh’s first pride parade.

The Capitol will host tours on Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tours will be entirely outdoors and held weather permitting. Be sure to bring water and wear weather-appropriate clothes. The tours are free, but participants should register in advance, as spots are limited each week. Tours will last about 40-50 minutes and begin on the Capitol’s east grounds. The Capitol is located at 1 East Edenton St., Raleigh.

Sign up and get more information by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/weve-always-been-out-there-a-walking-tour-of-protest-in-raleigh-tickets-687381756337?aff=oddtdtcreator

The North Carolina State Capitol building is closed to the public beginning Wed., May 3, for construction and repair work, and will remain closed until further notice. While the Capitol is closed, visitors can access a virtual tour.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Walking Tour of Protest and Civil Rights History In Raleigh was originally published on foxync.com