Orange County Animal Services Reaching Capacity For Dogs

Published on August 9, 2023

Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) has almost reached capacity for housing dogs at their facility in Chapel Hill. They are asking for assistance from anyone currently able to adopt or foster a dog.

“Dog adoptions at OCAS have decreased over the past 30 days,” said Dr. Sandra Strong, Director of Orange County Animal Services. “With a steady intake of dogs we need consistent adoptions or the shelter fills up. We currently have dogs remaining in our shelter for longer lengths of time. We need assistance from our community to get these dogs into good homes.”

During the month of August, adoption fees for all available cats and dogs have been reduced as part of the 2023 “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption campaign. Adoption fees for some select dogs have been fully sponsored to encourage adoptions.

Anyone interested in adopting may stop by the shelter during operating hours. No appointment is needed to view available pets. The shelter opens at noon, Monday through Saturday, and is located at 1601 Eubanks Road in Chapel Hill.

For more information about available pets, visiting the facility, and adopting pets, please visit www.orangecountync.gov/287/Available-Pets or call the Adoption Desk at 919-942-7387, option 3. For more information about fostering a dog from OCAS, please visit www.orangecountync.gov/3189/Dog-Foster-Program.

 

