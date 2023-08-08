University of North Carolina Police have alerted the public about a reported rape on the Chapel Hill campus over the weekend.
As reported by WRAL, it occurred at the loading dock between the undergraduate library and student stores on Sunday evening.
No suspect has been apprehended as of press time.
Police are looking for a man who’s about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts.
Anyone with any information should call 911 or UNC Police.
CRIME WATCH: UNC Police Looking For Man Accused of On-Campus Rape was originally published on foxync.com
