Pastor Mike Jr. Talks New Music and New Stellar Awards [LISTEN]

Stellar Award-winning gospel artist Pastor Mike Jr. joins Get Up Mornings to talk new music and new stellar awards!
From launching his first EP during the pandemic to now, he’s definitely come a long way. Not only was Pastor Mike Jr. at the the 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, but he also took home ‘Artist of the Year’ for the 3rd year in a row.
As Senior Pastor of Rock City Church in Birmingham, Alabama, he admits that he views himself as a better Pastor than musical artist.
The IMPOSSIBLE album, is available now wherever music is sold and streamed. Be sure to tune in to the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards will air Sunday, August 6th at 8/7c on BET.
