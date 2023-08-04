Join members of the Teen Arts Council to spend time sketching with other teens in the galleries. Bring a pencil and your sketchbook and follow prompts or find your favorite sketching spot with a friend. All levels of experience are welcome. For ages 13–18. More Information
Accessibility
The NCMA offers various types of accessibility accommodations for all types of programming, tours, and events. To request an accommodation or find out what is available, please contact Accessibility Coordinator Molly Hull, mhull@ncartmuseum.org. Please note that requests require a minimum of two weeks’ notice.
Your Teen Can Sketch The Galleries At The Museum Of Art was originally published on foxync.com
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
Pick Hit of The Week - Otis Kemp's "Daily Bread"
-
Pastor Of The Month - July 2023
-
Kelontae Gavin Shares Powerful Testimony In New Single, "Live Again"
-
Trump Indicted Again
-
Meet July 2023's Pastor Of The Month!
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Join The Light Email List Today!