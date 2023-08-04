Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Keep Laughing…All The Way To The Bank”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

We’ve been talking about what are you doing? You think big and dream big and people start laughing at your dreams and goals.

Here’s what you do. Don’t stop. Understand that you ain’t good rare company. People laughed at Noah when he started building an ark. People were laughing at him. He kept telling people that’s gonna rain. It’s gonna rain a lot.

They laughing Martin Luther King Junior and called him crazy when he talked about having civil rights demonstrations that were non-violent and how he was going to change the world for the better.

They laughed at John F Kennedy when he said men would reach the moon before the end of the 1960s, the list goes. On and on and on they all laughed!

So keep dreaming big laughable dreams and I look forward to you laughing all the way to the bank. Don’t let the laughter stop you from making history.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Keep Laughing…All The Way To The Bank | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com