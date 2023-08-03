Bishop William Murphy Debuts ‘Something God’ and Turns 50! [LISTEN]

Stellar Award-Winning Gospel Music Powerhouse Bishop William Murphy III, head pastor of Atlanta’s Dream Center Church, is celebrating a milestone birthday and debut of a new single all in one week!

He is calling it the season of Jubilee—which is representative of the number 50.

The weekend long celebration will demonstrate the balance of being a Christian, showing how to enjoy your life in a way that still glorifies God. The #B3Jubilee weekend-long celebration will include performances by Lalah Hathaway (August 4th), a family-friendly, fun-filled community block party, and—of course—Sunday service.

“Lalah Hathaway is a once-in-a-genreation gift and voice. Her music is the soundtrack to the last 20 years of my non-church life. She’s my angel,” Bishop William Murphy stated.

If you’re in Atlanta, RSVP for Bishop’s 50th birthday celebration weekend by texting B3Jubilee 542-44

