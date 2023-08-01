Whether you have just launched a startup or are looking to grow and scale your company, NC IDEA has resources that can help in the success of your journey when and where you need it most.
Early stage, growth-oriented companies can apply for one of two different NC IDEA grants:
- NC IDEA MICRO awards $10K project-based grants to young companies looking to validate and advance their idea.
- NC IDEA SEED offers $50K grants to early stage companies, often the critical funding they need to scale faster.
*** Note: Applicants may only apply to either MICRO or SEED (not both) during the grant cycle.***
Want to learn more and apply?
- Review the eligibility criteria and program details for MICRO and SEED
- See a quick comparison of eligibility criteria between MICRO and SEED
- Preview the applications for MICRO and SEED
- Attend an upcoming Info Session
- July 21 – Info Session via Webinar
- July 24 – Triangle Info Session
- July 26 – Charlotte Info Session
- July 27 – Winston-Salem Info Session
- July 31 – Wilmington Info Session
- August 2 – Asheville Info Session (Held during 1 Million Cups Asheville – No Registration Required)
- Sign up for Virtual Office Hours between July 31 – August 25
- Watch our Fall 2023 Grants Info Session Webinar or view the presentation deck
- Read our FAQs about both programs
- One of the criteria that NC IDEA uses in evaluating grant applications is customer discovery. Our Customer Discovery Guide is a great resource for not only writing a better application, but giving your company a better chance at success.
Fall Cycle Grant Money Available To Start Or Grow Your Business was originally published on foxync.com
-
