A new exhibit, “African American Musicians of North Carolina,” is coming to the City of Raleigh Museum! Visitors can view the materials from August 4, 2023, through October 29, 2023.

“African American Musicians of North Carolina” celebrates the contributions of individuals and bands to regional and popular culture. In addition to a title and introductory panel, seven panels feature various musical genres and celebrate some of our state’s most notable musicians and sounds. Genres, or musical styles, include string bands, blues, gospel, jazz, soul, funk, and hip hop. A final panel highlights N.C. Arts Council’s African American Music Trail through the state’s central coastal plain. An interactive touch screen allows users to learn more about several musicians and listen to examples of Black North Carolinians’ musical creations.

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources created this traveling exhibit to help cultural heritage institutions statewide connect with local communities.

The exhibit is part of the department’s “Come Hear NC” initiative, which celebrates North Carolina’s musical traditions, artists and legacy. Learn more at www.ncarts.org/comehearnc.

Date: Friday, August 4

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ages: All

Exhibit Opening: African American Musicians Of NC was originally published on foxync.com