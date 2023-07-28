The E3 Durham Community Navigator Pilot Project is designed to assist you on your entrepreneurial journey.
Whether you have an idea for a new business, own an existing business and are seeking to grow, or you are facing recovery during these uncertain times, the E3 Durham Community Navigator Pilot Project is here to help.
ENROLL IN THE E3 DURHAM PROGRAM
Join us and:
- Get connected with people and networks that exist specifically to support entrepreneurs during our convening series
- Better understand the small business landscape in Durham, including an array of resources and opportunities available to help small businesses thrive through our concierge Navigation program
- Stay up to date on the efforts of our community’s incredible entrepreneurs by subscribing to our monthly e-newsletter
Enroll here to be connected to a network of support organizations that have comprehensive support services to meet the needs of current and future business owners.
FOR ASSISTANCE WITH THE E3 DURHAM ENROLLMENT FORM, CONTACT HASSAN BAZZI AT 919-373-5379.
Check Out This Durham Program That Helps Entrepreneurs! was originally published on foxync.com
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
Pick Hit of The Week - Otis Kemp's "Daily Bread"
-
Pastor Of The Month - July 2023
-
List Of 2023 Stellar Award Winners
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched ‘Amber Alert’ and Film ‘Taken’ Prior To Disappearance
-
Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]
-
Emmy Winner John P. Kee To Close Out Gospel Music Workshop of America's 2023 Conference
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!