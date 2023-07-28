Listen Live
Check Out This Durham Program That Helps Entrepreneurs!

Published on July 28, 2023

The E3 Durham Community Navigator Pilot Project is designed to assist you on your entrepreneurial journey.

Whether you have an idea for a new business, own an existing business and are seeking to grow, or you are facing recovery during these uncertain times, the E3 Durham Community Navigator Pilot Project is here to help.

ENROLL IN THE E3 DURHAM PROGRAM

Join us and:

  • Get connected with people and networks that exist specifically to support entrepreneurs during our convening series
  • Better understand the small business landscape in Durham, including an array of resources and opportunities available to help small businesses thrive through our concierge Navigation program
  • Stay up to date on the efforts of our community’s incredible entrepreneurs by subscribing to our monthly e-newsletter

Enroll here to be connected to a network of support organizations that have comprehensive support services to meet the needs of current and future business owners.

ENROLL IN THE PROGRAM
FOR ASSISTANCE WITH THE E3 DURHAM ENROLLMENT FORM, CONTACT HASSAN BAZZI AT 919-373-5379. 

 

