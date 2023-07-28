The Widow Who Won Over The Judge | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Widow Who Won Over The Judge”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I’ve been talking about the power of persistence and that one of the greatest lessons we can learn about turning setbacks into comebacks is to persist. There’s a great story in the Bible about a widow who went to a judge and he tried to ignore her, but she persisted. And the Bible said that because of her importunity, which means a commitment to not stop not give up, no matter what. That the judge eventually got tired and worn out and gave the woman everything she wanted.

I know it is tough and yet Jesus encourages us to have importunity to be persistent and to be like that widow and keep asking. Keep working. Keep knocking. And keep believing that you will get what you asked for today.

Make a list of your goals and dreams, and then make a decision that you will keep pursuing them until you get them.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

