4 Juveniles Charged In Fatal Shooting of Hillside HS Student

Four teenagers, ages 15-17, have been charged in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Hillside High School student earlier this year.

Anthony Feaster was shot and killed on the American Tobacco Trail in February, as reported by ABC11. Another student, 15, was also shot, but has since recovered.

Following months of investigation by Durham PD, the four male teens were charged. Three of the suspects are in custody.

As reported by WRAL, the charges are as follows:

16-year-old boy for possession of handgun by a minor; possession of a weapon on educational property

15-year-old boy for possession of handgun by a minor; possession of a weapon on educational property

17-year-old boy for robbery with a dangerous weapon

15-year-old boy for robbery with a dangerous weapon

None of the suspects were charged with murder.

Feaster’s mother, Brianna Walker, is satisfied with the charges, telling WRAL that it’s an unfortunate situation all around.

“If those charges are what detective told me are the true charges, [then] I’m okay with that,” Walker said. “I pray for all of them. I hope it’s a lesson with all of this. All of them are juveniles; they have a life to live. This is not life.”

