The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in alerting the public of an ongoing scam targeting members of our community. We have received reports that someone is impersonating a Wake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and insisting the victim pay them through an app, like PayPal.
Those behind the scam intimidate the victim into paying. We would like to remind Wake County residents that WCSO will never contact you and ask for money or payment over the phone, through an app, or through gift cards. We will never call and threaten to arrest someone if they do not pay.
“No matter how threatening the caller is, don’t panic and know it is okay to hang up the phone,” Sheriff Willie Rowe said. “If you are unsure, call our office, and a deputy will confirm the validity of the phone call. Please do not pay someone you do not know.”
Scammers Pretending To Be Wake County Sheriff was originally published on foxync.com
