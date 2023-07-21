Live Full, Die Empty | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Live Full, Die Empty”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today’s tip for success is to encourage you to Live Today with all the joy and fulfillment you can. Because every day is a blessing, or if someone said live full. So when your time comes to die, you can die empty. Most people are living lives of quiet desperation, afraid to live and too young to die.

I wanna encourage you to live life to the fullest and enjoy the process. Wake up and make up your mind to win today. Give your best to what you are doing today and enjoy life and all the blessings God has. Giving you look, Frank, Sinatra said.

Live your life like today will be your last day because one day you’ll be right. So today, give it all you’ve got and enjoy the journey. And thank God each and every day for this day. If you don’t believe this is a blessing try missing. One hey man.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

