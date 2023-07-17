You Can Change Your Life In A Minute | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “You Can Change Your Life In A Minute”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

It only takes a minute to change your life. Now if you want to change your life, how long do you think it will take? Well, most people think it takes a long time, but in reality, it only takes a minute. The minute you make a decision and move in a new direction is the minute you change your life.

You might not reach your destination in a minute but you certainly can change your direction in a minute and a minute you change your direction and move in that direction.

You change your life. The problem is that most people bounce around the idea and never move on. The idea they caught up. They get caught up in the paralysis of analysis, so I encourage you to move on your ideas and you will see that it is true that the minute you decide and move on, that decision is the minute you change your life.

