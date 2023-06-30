Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Invest In Your Mindset”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to share some PowerPoints taken from my wealthy ways podcast. Today’s tips are from my good friend Les Brown. The motivator we recently did an online event in Australia and less reminded everyone that there is greatness in you and God. Applauded after he made you, therefore someone else’s opinion of you does not have to become your reality. Do not let someone else dictate your value. He said that you’ve not to be hungry, therefore, you must focus on what you want, not what you don’t want.

Whatever you focus on longest become the strongest. Make your prayers and your performance equal and put your money where your mouth is. Make your prayers and your performance equal and put your money where your mouth is. Invest in your mindset.

Finally, he said. Everyone that there is a millionaire, he told. Everyone, there’s a million in you, so go to work on you and grow yourself and stimulate your own economy.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

