Welcome JoiStaRR to the Get Up Church! She’s a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and actress. She’s also an ultra luxury realtor and a lifestyle.

Renting Versus Owning and why people have such a hard time grasping that it’s possible for them.

When asked about homeonwership and do people think it’s possible for them, JoiStaRR said, “I think people have a hard time grasping that because they feel like it’s bigger than than them because they haven’t, you know, dive into it. They don’t know the process. They don’t think they can do it. Because maybe they’ve been waiting so long. Maybe no one in their in their family has owned anything before. Maybe no one’s owned a, you know, a property before. Maybe they’ve experienced being evicted. All kinds of things that make them. Feel like they’re? They’re out of the running of being considered.”

What’s the mindset of somebody that needs to own a home?

I think the mindset will be I can do this and I’m not going to stop until I get. It as simple as that

Where do they start?

Well, you can go to thedreamersopen.com That is the my y website you can send me your information and I’ll I’ll give the information freely. I don’t do the like if you want to know what I’m doing, then you can you can take this class and pay $800 like I’m just going to give you the information so that you can have it because there’s tons of opportunities out there. There are No Down Payment. No closing cost assistance going. One, there are so many things that you can benefit from that are out there the programs you know. So there’s tons of opportunities if you’re renting, you can own. I tell people that all the time because you’re paying a mortgage.

Renting Vs Owning | Money Monday was originally published on getuperica.com