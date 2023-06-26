Gerard and Jovon Introduce Their New Song ‘Surley’

They’re worship leaders in Fort Worth, Texas and they became well known by their performances on YouTube as background vocalists, they have worked with everybody like Bebe and CeCe Winans, Donnie McClurkin, Michael McDonald, and so many, many others husband and wife duo Gerard and Jovon!

Before premiering their new song ‘Surely’ Gerard and Jovon shared a little bit about what their song means to them, “This song is just reminding people to just focus on the beauty and the holiness of. God and whatever he is to you, he is that indefinitely. And he’s always that. And that is indeed a promise that you can be confident in and stand on.”

Check out she had everything to say about there new music and more in our exclusive interview.

And make sure you get the single go follow them on social media @JERARDJOVAUN Gerard and to run on Instagram, on Facebook, on YouTube, on Twitter, on all of those platforms.

