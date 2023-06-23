Jekalyn Carr Stops By to Talk About Her “You Will Win” Conference

Jekalyn Caar is presenting her two-day ‘You Will Win’ conference at the Georgia International Convention Center. It’s a conference Caar put together, especially for conscientious entrepreneurs and Erica asked her what inspired her to put this conference together, “So God gave it to me. The vision in 2018 and of course you have my phone. You away. You have my book, you will win and God literally placed it on my heart to be able to create this platform or this place where people can gather together to learn how to win. Because whether we know it or. Not it’s bigger than us just declaring. It, but sometimes we gotta apply. Information in order for us to activate it. God wants us to know, to make sure that we are operating and living our lives according to his plans and his will. And that’s what it means to live. In your winning season.”

Check out she had everything to say about the conference and more in our exclusive interview.

