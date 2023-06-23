Listen Live
Local

Wake Forest Independence Day Celebration

Published on June 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Fourth of July celebration over New York skyline at night

Source: Gazimal / Getty

Now in its 50th year, Wake Forest’s annual celebration is one of our area’s most eagerly-anticipated summer-time events serving up two days-worth of fun and excitement for the entire family – and it’s all free!

Our 2023 community celebration will consist of the following events and activities:

Fireworks Spectacular

Monday, July 3; Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road

The Band of Oz will take the stage around 6:15 p.m.

The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Children’s Parade

Sponsored by the Wake Forest Optimist Club

Tuesday, July 4; line-up begins at 10 a.m.; parade starts at 10:30 a.m.

Intersection of North Main Street and West Juniper Avenue, near the Wake Forest Historical Museum, 414 N. Main St.

Art & More in the Park

Sponsored by the Wake Forest Woman’s Club & Wake Forest Fire Department

Tuesday, July 4; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave.

 

Commemorative T-Shirts

Now on Sale

Wake Forest is honoring the 50th anniversary of its two-day Independence Day Celebration by selling commemorative T-shirts for $16 each plus tax and shipping.

Available in a variety of adult sizes only, the navy blue T-shirts prominently display the 50-year anniversary logo on the left chest and on the back.

As a bonus, attendees spotted wearing the commemorative T-shirt during the July 3 Fireworks Spectacular at Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road, will be eligible to receive a Texas Roadhouse coupon.

For more information, email Cathi Pope.

PURCHASE YOUR T-SHIRT

 

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake Forest Independence Day Celebration  was originally published on foxync.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Black Music Month Non-Branded Graphics

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close