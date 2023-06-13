Grammy Dove and Stellar award-winning singer-songwriter, actress, author and entrepreneur, co-pastor of the Purpose Place Church in Greenville, South Carolina Tasha Cobbs Leonard joined the Get Up Church to talk about her new #1 single and all the new projects she’s working on.
- Christian Faith Assembly Community Church Hosts “History of Gospel Music”
- Marcus D. Wiley Checks In During the Light Lunch, Coming To Raleigh & Fayetteville
- Cissy Houston Is Alive, Earnest Pugh Slammed For Death Rumor
Between touring and motherhood Tasha has been out here keeping busy but one of the projects she’s excited about is her new athlesiure collection coming to stores near you. Tasha shared with the Get Up! crew, “I’m really excited. It’s been the toughest thing that we’ve had to do. But a great learning experience. For us, so I’m super excited that opens this month. So we’ll launch our ur store in Greenville.“
Check out she had everything to say about working with Erica and more in our exclusive interview.
Tasha Cobbs Leonard Stops By To Talk Tour Her New #1 Song and More! was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Pastor Of The Month - June 2023
-
Erica Campbell Is Pretty In Pink In Her New Video For “Feel Alright (Blessed)”
-
Meet May 2023's Pastor of The Month!
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Goes Viral As She Turns Wig Slip Into Part of Her Sermon
-
Kirk Franklin Had an ATL Club Praising The LAWD!
-
Faithfully Speaking: Celebrating Black Music Month With Pastor Shirley Caesar
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?