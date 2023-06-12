Don’t Miss The Rocky Mount Juneteenth Celebration

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Juneteenth Community Empowerment Festival is Eastern North Carolina’s premier celebration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Since its inception 18 years ago, the festival has grown into a three-day event that attracts thousands of people throughout the region.

With the theme of “Celebrating the Remnant,” this year’s festival in downtown Rocky Mount will feature a diverse range of music, inspiring spoken-word artists, jaw-dropping acrobats and a keynote address by Earl Ijames, curator of the American History at the North Carolina Museum of History. There also will be food, vendors and community empowerment activities.

The Juneteenth Community Empowerment Festival kicks off Friday, June 16, with a block party from 5-10 p.m. in the Five Points area at the corner of Washington and Tarboro streets. The headliner will be The Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band.

On Saturday, the festival moves to the lawn of the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station at 101 Coastline St. There will be a full day of entertainment, starting with an opening ceremony at 11:15 a.m. and concluding with headliners Mr. TalkBox and Marcus Anderson.

The free festival concludes at the train station on Sunday with an afternoon of praise and gospel music. The entertainment will include Luther Barnes and The Restoration Gospel Choir, Bishop Cortez Vaughn and Hezekiah Walker and Mount Moriah Community Church Choir.

The Juneteenth Community Empowerment Festival is coordinated by the Juneteenth Planning Committee. Community Empowerment Association, OIC of Rocky Mount, PNC Bank and the city of Rocky Mount. The committee disperses up to four $250 humanitarian scholarships for ninth through 11th graders in honor of John and Mary Perry, as well as two or more $500 scholarships for college-bound graduating seniors.

For more information, visit downtownrockymount.com/events/Juneteenth.

