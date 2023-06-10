Local

Zebulon Celebrates Juneteenth!

Published on June 10, 2023

The Zebulon Juneteenth Celebration will recognize the significance of Juneteenth, recognize the history and accomplishments of black community members, and celebrate the culture. All are welcome to attend. Join us for a day of family fun, connecting with community, and learning. The event will feature a ceremony, live performances, spoken word, bounce houses, vendors, car show, community resources and food trucks.  This event is organized in partnership with the Zebulon Juneteenth Committee.

Kick-off Concert at the Spring Concert Series 

Friday, June 16th

Zebulon Municipal Complex

What to expect: Concert, craft vendors, and food trucks

 Scheduled Activities:

6 PM                                           Grounds Open

6:30 PM                                      Legacy Motown Revue (set 1)

7:30 PM                                      Juneteenth charge by President DeRico, NAACP

8PM-9PM                                   Legacy Motown Revue (set 2)

 

Juneteenth Community Celebration Day 

Saturday, June 17th

Zebulon Municipal Complex

10AM- 4PM

What to expect: Live performances, spoken word, car show, bounce houses, vendors, community resources and food trucks. DJD will keep music going and the event moving so bring your dancing feet.

Scheduled Activities:

10AM – 11:5 AM                      Juneteenth Ceremony

11:15 AM- Noon                      Music by Leon Smith

11:30 AM-12:30 PM             Panthers U Football Clinic (Ages 6-13)

Noon                                               Juneteenth History presented by local youth

12:15 PM                                     James E. Shepard Alumni & NCCU Fraternity/Sorority Greek Organization

1 PM                                               Hillside Highschool Drama Department performing a piece on Social Justice

1:30-2:15 PM                           Changin’ Lanez Car Club Ride In & Show

2:00-2:30 PM                           AG Thomas

2:45 PM- 3 PM                        Young Stretch (Vermond Holland)

 

*Please note this schedule is subject to change.  

Online Registration

Vendor Fair Application

Food Truck Application

Community Resource Application

Volunteer Application

 

Paper Registration

Vendor/Community Resource Application

Vendor Guidelines

 

 

