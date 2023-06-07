For today’s Mr. Griffin, GRIFF opens up about a loss in his family.
As we go through life, things will happen that will affect you and your family, Griff shares what has happened recently and sends off his loved one.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
RIP Gideon | Mr. Griffin was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Goes Viral As She Turns Wig Slip Into Part of Her Sermon
-
Erica Campbell Is Pretty In Pink In Her New Video For “Feel Alright (Blessed)”
-
Meet May 2023's Pastor of The Month!
-
Kirk Franklin Had an ATL Club Praising The LAWD!
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Pastor Of The Month - March 2023 Presentation
-
Faithfully Speaking: Celebrating Black Music Month With Pastor Shirley Caesar