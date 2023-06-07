Koryn Hawthorne returns to the Get Up Church, this time to premiere her brand new single “Cry.” When you listen to the track it may have a familiar sound from a legendary artist, Joe Sample. If you didn’t know, 2Pac’s classic song “Dear Mama” samples Joe’s song “In All My Wildest Dreams.”
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
Why did Hawthorne decide to take a stab at a classic sample and song? She gives credit to the producer, J. White Did It. “Honestly, when I heard it, I literally fell in love with it and we flipped it and just made it so inclusive to kind of, just things that everybody is going through, and yeah, it’s a tearjerker for sure,” said Hawthorne.
LISTEN TO KORYN HAWTHORNE’S “CRY” BELOW
Get more from Hawthorne with Erica and GRIFF from their exclusive interview above.
Koryn Hawthorne Debuts Her New Single “Cry” was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Goes Viral As She Turns Wig Slip Into Part of Her Sermon
-
Erica Campbell Is Pretty In Pink In Her New Video For “Feel Alright (Blessed)”
-
Meet May 2023's Pastor of The Month!
-
Kirk Franklin Had an ATL Club Praising The LAWD!
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Pastor Of The Month - March 2023 Presentation
-
The 12 Days of Christmas – The Gift of Courage | Dr. Willie Jolley