Ptosha Storey Talks “Her Lies, His Secrets”

Everyone is talking about the hit stage play, Her Lies, His Secrets, which will be arriving to Raleigh on June 10, at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts. In this exclusive interview, Melissa Wade chats with one of the stars of the production, Ptosha Storey, Known for her roles in Tyler Perry’s The Oval and the daytime soap The Young and The Restless, she tells us all about the play and what she has coming next!

Make sure you check out Her Lies, His Secrets in Raleigh on June 10! Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster!