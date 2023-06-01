The Original City Of Raleigh Juneteenth Historical Karaoke

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready for a night of good music, good food, and fun times at Carolina Pines!

This event is the best of both worlds, as it will feature musical performances and karaoke, as well as a valuable educational piece on the history of Juneteenth and the holiday’s current representation in our community.

Date: Friday, June 16

Time: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Doors Open at 7:00 p.m.

Ages: Family Event

Cost: General Admission $10.00, General Admission Plus $15.00, V.I.P. Admission $20.00

