Sign Up For Swim Lessons In Wake Forest

The Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Department will accept online registrations for 2023 Swim Lessons beginning Thursday, June 1, at 8 a.m. The cost is $40 for Wake Forest residents who reside within the town limits and $80 for non-Wake Forest residents. To help ensure the best possible customer experience, online registration will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until all slots are filled at http://bit.ly/wfswimlessons. Payments can be made with debit card, MasterCard, and Visa.

Anyone wishing to register who does not have internet access is invited to sign up using the kiosks in the lobby of the Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St. Computer kiosks are also available for public use at Joyner Park Community Center, 701 Harris Road, Flaherty Park Community Center, 1226 N. White St., and Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St.

Swim lessons will be provided in June and July for preschoolers (ages 3-5), beginners (ages 6-8), youth (ages 9-12), teens (ages 13-17), and adult (ages 18 and older). Classes will meet Monday through Thursday for one week, 45 minutes per day. Swim lessons are provided by a single instructor to groups with a minimum of two and a maximum of four participants per class. To view the 2023 swim lesson schedule, visit http://bit.ly/wfswimlessons.

The PRCR Department will also offer one-on-one swim lessons for individuals with disabilities for $120. Online registration is underway at https://wakeforestnc.recdesk.com/.

All swim lesson sessions will take place at Holding Park Aquatic Center, 133 W. Owen Ave. Classes will be conducted rain or shine and canceled only in the event of thunderstorms and/or lightning.

For more information about swim lessons and other programs offered at Holding Park Aquatic Center, contact Athletics & Aquatics Manager Edward Austin at 919-435-9562 or eaustin@wakeforestnc.gov.

