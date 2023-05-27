*Residents who do not present a valid residency card will be subject to the non-resident fee schedule.
There is a $2 fee per person for non-residents for all-day admission. One parent will be admitted without charge. Children under the age of 2 are free of charge. A resident is defined as someone who lives within the town limits and pays Fuquay-Varina property tax.
All children under the age of 13 are required to have parental/adult supervision.
Fees are payable in cash or by credit card.
Splash Pad Opening This Weekend In Fuquay-Varina was originally published on foxync.com
