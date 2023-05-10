Join The Morrisville Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two-and-a-half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.
Join us as the Town celebrates Juneteenth and recognizes the achievements of the African American community in Morrisville and beyond through thoughtful keynote speeches, entertainment, food, vendors, and more. This year’s celebration will take place at Cedar Fork Community Center and the adjacent field, and it will be a day of information and inspiration for participants to learn more about Morrisville’s history and the role of the Shiloh community.
Date | Time
June 10
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Location
Cedar Fork Community Center
1050 Town Hall Drive
Features
U.S. Colored Troops Reenactment
Health & Wellness Awareness
Interactive Experiences
Live Entertainment
Kids’ Corner
Food Trucks
Vendors and Giveaways
Vendors and Sponsors
If you would like to be a vendor/sponsor, please complete this form:
https://form.jotform.com/morrisvillejuneteenth/vendor_sponsor
Volunteers
If you would like to participate/volunteer, please complete this form:
https://form.jotform.com/morrisvillejuneteenth/participation
Contact
For further information, contact MorrisvilleJuneteenth@gmail.com.
