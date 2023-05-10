Join The Morrisville Juneteenth Celebration

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two-and-a-half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.

Join us as the Town celebrates Juneteenth and recognizes the achievements of the African American community in Morrisville and beyond through thoughtful keynote speeches, entertainment, food, vendors, and more. This year’s celebration will take place at Cedar Fork Community Center and the adjacent field, and it will be a day of information and inspiration for participants to learn more about Morrisville’s history and the role of the Shiloh community.

Date | Time

June 10

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location

Cedar Fork Community Center

1050 Town Hall Drive

Features

U.S. Colored Troops Reenactment

Health & Wellness Awareness

Interactive Experiences

Live Entertainment

Kids’ Corner

Food Trucks

Vendors and Giveaways

Vendors and Sponsors

If you would like to be a vendor/sponsor, please complete this form:

https://form.jotform.com/morrisvillejuneteenth/vendor_sponsor

Volunteers

If you would like to participate/volunteer, please complete this form:

https://form.jotform.com/morrisvillejuneteenth/participation

Contact

For further information, contact MorrisvilleJuneteenth@gmail.com.

