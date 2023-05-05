CeCe Winans Named Artist-In-Residence At Belmont University

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The legendary CeCe Winans can now add another accolade under her belt.

It was announced Thursday that the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time is set to partner with The Fisher Center of Performing Arts at Belmont University as an Artist in Residence in the Fall of 2023.

As part of her residency, Winans will also perform at Belmont’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on September 15 on her Believe For It Tour.

Additionally, select students will have the opportunity to attend soundcheck and participate in a Q&A session with Winans.

Her residency at Belmont also includes a Chapel Service and other unique and meaningful opportunities for interactions with students.

“Cece Winans is a former trustee, a parent of two Belmont alumni and longstanding friend of Belmont University. She has always been committed to pouring into the lives of our students and informing their journeys here at Belmont and beyond. I am thrilled at the opportunity this residency presents to our campus community to lean into her knowledge and experience as an award-winning artist, but also her kindness and integrity as an individual,” said Belmont President Dr. Greg Jones in a statement.

She will also spend time with members of the Belmont community at campus events and other special opportunities throughout the Fall.

During Belmont’s Commencement this weekend, University President Dr. Greg Jones will award Winans with an honorary Doctor of University degree for her impact on both Belmont and the Nashville Community.

For those interested tickets to the Sept. 15 concert can be purchased here.

