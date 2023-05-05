Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 14th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!
Tickets On Sale Now: The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise October 14th at Reid Temple AME was originally published on praisedc.com
