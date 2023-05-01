Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The History of May Day”
READ BELOW
It’s Mayday! I remember when I was in elementary school, we would dance around the maypole to celebrate the start of summer. But Mayday really is much more it’s an International Day set aside to celebrate workers’ rights and the achievements of those striving to help workers to get better pay.
It goes back to the 19th century when workers across America. We’re fighting for an 8-hour workday, so maybe it is the time to come together to celebrate the achievements of those who get up every day. And go to work to put food on. The table for their families, and I encourage you to do whatever you do with an attitude of excellence and continue to make a difference that you continue to make a profit.
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- A Timeline For Your Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley
- The 12 Days of Christmas – The Gift of Courage | Dr. Willie Jolley
Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.
The History of May Day | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
-
RDU Airport To Add Four Airlines, 20 New Destinations
-
Harry Belafonte, Legendary Entertainer and Activist, Dies at 96
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Meet April 2023's Pastor Of The Month!
-
GMA’s Janai Norman Announces Pregnancy of 3rd Child
-
Durham Native Gets Accepted To Juilliard [Interview]
-
Dr. Ian Smith Explains How To Burn Better Fuel & More Fat With ‘The Met Flex Diet’ | Healthy Ever After