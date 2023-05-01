Today, the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles began changes to appointment scheduling to make the trip to get your license less of a headache.

As reported by WXII12, starting today, appointments will only be available through 11:00 am. After that, service is strictly on a walk-in basis.

Walk-ins can still show up during morning hours, in case there is availability between appointments or a cancelation.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In addition, five locations opened one hour earlier (7:00 am) to provide more services, increasing the number of early-opening locations in the state. The new locations are:

Aberdeen

Graham

Kernersville

Mooresville

Washington

This comes as the DMV has been working to fill positions following the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost 100 new examiners were added across NC last year, and 85 more have been hired since January.

In a press release, Commissioner Wayne Goodwin says, “We still have more work to do to fill vacancies, but this is a sign that things are moving in the right direction.”

North Carolina DMV Makes Changes To Scheduling was originally published on foxync.com