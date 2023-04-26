Don’t Miss Carrboro Day!

WELCOME TO CARRBORO DAY 2023!

Please continue to check this website as more information is added on this year’s event, which is scheduled to occur at Town Commons on Sunday, May 7th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p. m.

Note: If rain is in the forecast for Sunday, please check the Weather Information Line at 919-918-7373. If the event is impacted, a message specific to Carrboro Day will be available.

Carrboro Day is an annual event that is traditionally held at Town Commons on the first Sunday in May. This event is about meeting your neighbors, learning about aspects of the Town’s history, connecting with the Town and learning about Town services, and taking a day to celebrate Carrboro!