Heads up, Triangle!
ABC11 reports that there is a level 2 risk of severe storms along Interstate 95 this weekend, affecting Wake and Durham Counties.
While we have been enjoying warm weather throughout the week, a cold front is expected to move in this weekend. Scattered showers and isolated storms could happen late Saturday morning and last into the early evening.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Another round of rain should be expected in certain areas around 3-4 pm, and everything should be cleared up by 8-9 pm.
Unfortunately, that could put a damper on a lot of weekend activities, including Brewgaloo, the state’s largest craft beer festival. The festival has events planned for Saturday between noon and 8 pm.
Level 2 Severe Storm Risk For Wake, Durham Counties was originally published on foxync.com
-
Pastor Of The Month - April 2023
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Durham's Mayor State Of The City Address
-
Lena Byrd Miles Speaks on The "Divine Randomness" of Her Career
-
Raleigh Named In Forbes’ List Of America’s Safest Cities
-
‘Don’t Come For Me’ | Willie Moore Jr.
-
Nicole Henry Brings "Shug" To Life in NC Theatre's "The Color Purple"