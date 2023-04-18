Tax Day Freebies

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Yes, you have until 11:59pm tonight to file your taxes and pay anything you may owe. But if you need a break today then here are some restaurants and retailers who are offering freebies, coupons and discounts.

source: WRAL.COM

Dairy Queen: Score a small Dairy Queen Blizzard for only $0.85 with the in-app offer from April 10-23! Valid at participating locations. Limit 1.

Duck Donuts: Get 18% off your order placed on the mobile app on April 18, 2023. Maximum value of discount is $18. Taxes and fees not included in discount. Valid at participating locations, according the e-mail sent to newsletter subscribers on April 17.

Great American Cookies: Buy one Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake Slice, and get one free in participating stores on 4/18/2023. Limit 1 per customer. Valid for Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake Slices only, according to the e-mail sent to subscribers on April 17, 2023. According to their website, there are nearby locations in Fayetteville and Rocky Mt, NC.

Krispy Kreme: Score a “sweet tax break” from Krispy Kreme on Tuesday, April 18. Customers who purchase an Assorted or Original Glazed dozen at regular price will only have to pay the sales tax on a second Original Glazed dozen. The deal is valid in shop, in the drive thru and online for pickup & delivery at participating Krispy Kreme shops. Use promo code TAXBREAK when ordering online. There is a limit of 2 dozen in shop per customer and limit 1 dozen online per customer. This offer excludes Cookie Blast Dozen.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Offering 5 lbs of free in-store shredding through April 29 with the coupon from their website. Customers can bring in up to 5 pounds of documents to their local Office Depot or OfficeMax store for shredding. Keep in mind that you will pay the tax according to the coupon.

Red Robin: Offering 10% off egift and plastic gift card purchases made on their website between 4/14/23 (12am EST) and 4/23/23 (11:59pm EST).

The Cheesecake Factory: Get $10.40 off anorder of $50 or more now through Friday, 4/21, when you order pickup on their website or delivery through DoorDash. Use the coupon code TAXDAY1040 at checkout to redeem the offer.

Wayback Burgers: Get 18% off your order when you order on the Wayback app on April 18. There is a limit of one per app account at participating locations.

source: WRAL.COM