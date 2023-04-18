Write Down The Specifics | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Write Down The Specifics”

I’ve been sharing my special series with my 10 powerful success principles that can help you win, Right now, They’re taken from my book “It Only Takes A Minute To Change Your Life,” found on page 51 and people around the world have used these tips to transform their lives.

Today is step #2, which is to write it down and be specific. Be specific. A goal that is not written is just a wish and has no substance. And when you write your goal and are specific, you are making a definitive statement that you are really serious about turning these dreams into realities.

Don’t merely just say you want to be rich. Be specific. What is rich? One person stealing is another person’s flaw. Must be specific. Scripture says write the vision. Make it plain that he that reads it may run the race. Write your goals down. Be specific about what you want to achieve and start working on them today.

