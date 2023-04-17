Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is to “Decide What You Want”

Read Dr. Willie Jolley’s message below

Today we start a series with 10 powerful success principles that can help you win, right now. They’re taken from my book “It Only Takes A Minute To Change Your Life,” found on page 51 and people around the world have used these tips to transform their lives.

Step number one is to “decide what you want.” That’s right, decide what you want. Sounds so simple, yet if you ask most people what they want, they cannot tell you. They can quickly tell you what they do not want, but they cannot tell you what they do want. They will say saying like, well, I don’t wanna do this or I don’t wanna do that, but they really can clearly state definitively what they do want.

So step number one is for you to stop and think and clarify what you want, not what you don’t want, but what you want. Once you decide. You will be on your way to live your dream. Try it, it works.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

Decide What You Want | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com