The Power Of Winning | Dr. Willie Jolley

Today is Easter Monday, which usually is a day when we do Easter egg hunts and family events and many cities have celebrations, but this is not a usual year, and therefore we might need to celebrate differently this year. In this time of challenge and change, I know you may have concerns because everything is still different, but the one thing that never changes is that we are still able to celebrate the real power of Easter, that is that he rose and as a result of his rising everything, and I do mean everything change.

We might not be in a position to celebrate like we normally do, but we can still celebrate with confidence that no matter what else happens, we still win because he got up from the grave. Today, I want you to call a few people who you love, and let them know you love them and that you’re thinking of them and praying for them. Spread the love, even if it’s from a distance. Spread the love that comes from the confidence that because he rose, we win. I will start by saying I love you. Ooh, I love you. Now share this with others.

