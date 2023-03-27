Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Good News Equals Great Results”
Dr. Willie Jolley: Someone asked me “Hey, Dr. Jolley, you seem to stay positive, but how do we stay positive in the midst of all this bad news?” My answer was that I made a decision years ago to limit the amount of bad news I listened to or I look at. Look, if you take a sponge and put it in a bucket of water and it gets to a point where it cannot take any more water and then becomes useless. The same is true for you and me.
There’s a point where we cannot take any more bad news and it renders us ineffective. I recommend you limit the bad news on television, and radio and turn on some stations and listen to some positive music, and positive information and turn that on every day to make that your good news. Get some good news.
