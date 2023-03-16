Local

Smart Conversations With Lenovo: Bridgett Rogers & Sandra Clarke

Published on March 16, 2023

Karen Clark is joined by Bridgett Rogers, Lenovo’s Director of Customer Service in Software, and Sandra Clarke, Senior Enablement Manager for DaaS. In this latest conversation, the ladies talk about pursuing a career in STEM and how Lenovo continues to set goals in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Smart Conversations With Lenovo: Bridgett Rogers & Sandra Clarke  was originally published on foxync.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
St Jude 2023
Close