Karen Clark is joined by Bridgett Rogers, Lenovo’s Director of Customer Service in Software, and Sandra Clarke, Senior Enablement Manager for DaaS. In this latest conversation, the ladies talk about pursuing a career in STEM and how Lenovo continues to set goals in diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Smart Conversations With Lenovo: Bridgett Rogers & Sandra Clarke was originally published on foxync.com
-
Pastor Of The Month - March 2023
-
Kirk Franklin Becomes First Artist To Spend 100 Weeks At Number 1 On Songwriters Chart
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
-
Bishop Lamor Whitehead Facing Fraud Charges
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Jonathan McReynolds Talks Giving Up The Single Life And Ongoing ‘Feud’ With KevOnStage
-
Community Calendar Of Events
-
Pastor Calls Woman False Prophet In Front Of Congregation, Was He Right Or Wrong?