A Light Lunch with Dr. Enchanta Jenkins

During the Light Lunch, Melissa Wade chats with Dr. Enchanta Jenkins about an upcoming event at the Lillington Community Center on March 11 at 6 pm. This free event, also featuring The Gospel Prophets, combines music, medicine, and worship! Check out the full interview above!
