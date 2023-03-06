Jor’Dan Armstrong Talks “Church Girls Love R&B” & Gives Erica A Gift!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Fresh off his “Church Girls Love R&B” tour, Jor’Dan Armstrong stopped by to visit Erica and GRIFF while the Get Up! Church was in Atlanta for the Radio One St. Jude radiothon. Did the saints give Armstrong some flack on the title of his tour? Jor’dan says ” Actually they didn’t not, which was actually surprising, but I think that the statement is just so true.” Armstrong also spoke about his latest major accomplishment, 100 million streams!

“I think that the 100, the 100 million streams is something great, Armstrong said. But that also means that we touched 100 million people.”

He also presents Erica a give for featuring on his song “Call.”

Check out the full interview below

