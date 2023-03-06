HomeMelissa Wade

Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week – “Take Heart”

Melissa Wade chats with South African singer, songwriter, and television personality HLE, the newest artist to be signed to Motown Gospel! She talks about her new single, the title track off of her upcoming EP, “Take Heart,” releasing March 17th!

