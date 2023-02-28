The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Friend of the GetUp! Church, Maurette Brown Clark returns to premiere her remake of one of her classics “Just Want To Praise You.”

Clark explains why she remade her own song, saying “So, you know the pandemic, right? We thankfully have seen something our eyes never thought that we would see. And people literally use “Just Want To Praise You” as their praise moment through the pandemic. Even myself included, and to realize that people were using something that I recorded, something that God had blessed me to do, and they were using that in the worst of times to still pull a praise out of themselves. When everything and you know we don’t, we don’t know everything is fully over but now that we can kind of see some sunlight, right? I just said I wanted to record it. This is a song that I sung recorded, have sung, sung, and sung. I sing it everywhere I go and I just wanted everybody you know I’m still singing it. I’ll be singing it until I’m 90, 100, 110 years old.”

Clark also talks about working with multi-time Stellar Award winner, Anthony K. Brown and gives an inspirational message.

Maurette Brown Clark Premieres New Single ‘Just Want To Praise You’ was originally published on getuperica.com