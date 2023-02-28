It was a special occasion here at the studio recently as we had some certified legends of R&B in the building.
That’s right — all six fellas of New Edition stepped into the Get Up! church for a conversation that was nothing short of soulful!
While Erica couldn’t be there to enjoy the joyous visit in-person, “GRIFF” made sure to ask all the right questions that she and many of you fans out there also were curious to find out. In addition to dropping details on their upcoming Legacy Tour, which is already sounding like a can’t-miss experience, they also gave a shoutout to Black Twitter specifically for helping to reignite the current NE craze thanks to support shown during the original three-night run of their epic 2017 BET biopic, The New Edition Story. There’s also good football talk thrown in for good measure, with Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny all surprising “GRIFF” with their respective teams.
Check out “GRIFF”‘s interview with New Edition on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:
Exclusive: New Edition Tells “GRIFF” About The Legacy Tour And Love From Black Twitter was originally published on getuperica.com
