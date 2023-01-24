Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Connection Between Brain Science and Goals”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

WATCH BELOW

READ BELOW

I want to share a powerful tip I got when I interviewed Joe Hart on my “Willie Jolly Wealthy Way Show” and podcast. Joe Hart is the president of Dale Carnegie. Dale Carnegie wrote the landmark book “How to Win Friends & Influence People” Which has changed the lives of millions of people around the globe. Joe Hart has a powerful new book called “Take Command” which gives you tools to take command if you are thinking about your finances in your future.

Joe Hart said, “In order to win in business and life, you must understand the amazing power of writing your goals.” He said that science has proven that when you write a goal and read it, you imprint that goal in your brain, which will help you to win more. He says that scripture is accurate. Write the vision, and make it plain so the header reads May run the race. Take command of your future by writing your goals. Write them down and then read them every now and then and coming up with plans to make those. Goals into reality. It works if you work it.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

The Connection Between Brain Science and Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com