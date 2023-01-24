HomeLocal

Vice President Kamala Harris Visits The Triangle On Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the Raleigh Durham area on Thursday.

Harris will be discussing small business growth and how the Biden administration has helped small businesses

Source:  WRAL.com

 

