In a brand new interview, Melissa Wade talks to Demetrius West about our Pick Hit of The Week, “Great God!” Described as “a simple song with a memorable hook and music to transport you to the streets of New Orleans,” this is a perfect start to 2023! You can check out the full interview above!

Stream “Great God” by Demetrius West & The Jesus Promoters, featuring Lisa Carter-Cork, right now on all music streaming platforms!